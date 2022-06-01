e4m PR and Corp Comm to unveil 'Top 10 Regional PR Agency' list

exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is all set to announce its first-of-its-kind 'Top 10 Regional PR Agency' list to recognise and honour budding PR agencies that have made their mark in the regional PR landscape and are inching their way to astounding success.



The list will be curated through an internal evaluation process on various parameters including years of existence, client base, leadership, market capital and turnover.



The list will be a compilation of those regional PR agencies that have changed the dynamics of the industry through their work and vision.



The list of winners will be announced in June 2022.

