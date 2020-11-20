e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40: Jury meet to shortlist next-generation leaders on Nov 21

The nominees will be judged on various parameters by the grand jury headed by Rohit Bansal and Dr Annurag Batra

The jury session for the 2nd edition of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ is scheduled to take place virtually on Saturday, 21st November, 2020. The meet will commence from 12pm. Among the 100+ entries received, 40 will be shortlisted to be a part of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 list.

2nd edition of exchange4media 40 under 40 Summit and Awards will identify the next generation leaders in the communication industry. e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 Summit will deliberate on the new-age communication strategy. The panel will ideate, deliberate on facets of communication interwined with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship. E4m – PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 awards will honor those brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers, achievers of the industry under the age 40.

Gracing the Jury Chair this year is none other than Rohit Bansal- Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited and Dr Annurag Batra - Chairman & Editor-in Chief, exchange4media & BusinessWorld. The other members of the grand jury are: Arwa Hussain- Director, Adfactors PR ; Gaurav Bhaskar- Director, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Google India ; Deepali Naair- Director, Marketing (CMO), IBM; Gauri Kohli- Partner & Luxury Director, PR Pundit; Minari Shah- Director, Public Relations, Amazon India; Nitin Thakur- Director - Brand & Communications, The Max Group ; Sameer Bajaj- Global Head - Communications and External Affairs at WhiteHat Jr; Sarah Gideon- Senior Director and Head Corporate Communication, Flipkart; Pooja Pathak- Co - Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Rishi Seth, Group CEO, 6 degrees BCW; Sonia Huria, Head Communications, Amazon Prime Video India; Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej; Shivani Gupta, Managing Director, SPAG ; Varghese M Thomas, Vice President – Corporate Communication, TVS and Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick; Bharatendu Kabi- Head - Corporate Communication, Hero; Janet Arole- AVP & Head – Corporate Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.; Gaurav Patra- Founder Director, Value 360 Communications and Rachana Chowdhary- Founder & Director, Media Value Works.

The best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space would be judged on several criteria including leadership, accomplishments, future potential, contribution to the industry and others. Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria. Those entries that do not fulfill the criteria shall be disqualified.

The final awardees will be unveiled on the day of the virtual Summit and Awards Ceremony on 27th November 2020.