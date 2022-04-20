Digital communication is at our doorsteps: Rachana Chowdhary, Media Value Works

At the Indian Public Relations and Corporate Communications Conference 2021, Rachana Chowdhary, Founder Director, Media Value Works, shared insights through a virtual session on 'Communication Leadership'.

She started the virtual presentation by highlighting how a challenge can be an opportunity for us. She said, "This should set us to think about why we are saying this, what is the challenge we are talking about and what is the opportunity that underlies this statement? We all are influenced by someone, probably a leader, a political leader, a business leader, a corporate leader or anyone present in our lives in any role. A leader is a person who is appealing to their stakeholders or is influencing their community."

She further shared her insights on 'Do you truly believe in your digital communications expertise?' She said, "The huge gathering here today at this IPRCCC session are all experts in content, design, strategy, narrative building - it's just in our DNA. We thrive on it and make a living out of it. How much is that, how well we do it, for whom we are doing it - all these are operational issues. But the bottom line is, this is the DNA we thrive on."

She further elaborated, "We are heading into an age of digital communications, and opportunities are at our doorsteps."

"Most of the traditional organisations are transforming into new-age organisations and the new-age ones are moving towards becoming Web 3.0, and so on. It is, therefore, imperative to take note of the challenges an organisation or a leader is facing today such as the increasing age gap, the declining role of middle management, and top leaders (including sales and marketing) investing considerable time on planning strategic communications and more."

