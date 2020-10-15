'Data embraced with effective metrics & analytics is the need for modern PR'

The current world exists in the age of data, where it is not only abundant but also highly accessible. However, if this resource is coupled with mere vanity metrics, then we shall stay far away from exploring all its phenomenal uses. With the presence of online media and modern CRM methods, the coverage and prospective customer, as well as consumer behaviour, has become increasingly traceable. Today people have access to more information, and if used in a structured manner, they are then bound to attain transformational returns.

The spectrum of PR has gleefully adopted these modern measurement tools and is continuously mastering the art of managing the same. Here are some trends that indicate the effective usage of the available data:

Greater emphasis on conversions

Seasoned PR professionals understand that conversion takes precedence over matrices that only calculate the views. The tracking of likes, followers and impressions stand behind conversion in the priority chart. With the help of matrices that account for referrals and engagement, one can keep a tab on the actual amount earned from the various campaigns. Such systems help in calculating the Return On Investment (ROI), which is highly essential for making future decisions and plans.

Enhanced scepticism and analysis of influencer marketing

The advent of this avenue had filled companies with immense enthusiasm. However, their excitement faded as they struggled to track and measure the returns received from such initiatives. It must be noted; that popularity does not necessarily mean that real influence is created neither does it give assurance that the purchase decisions have been affected as desired. By using social media metrics, PR professionals can determine the real-time value of both paid as well as unpaid programs. Further, it can offer insights on ideal influencers for brands along with information on the type of content they share and their reach.

Increase consistency in messaging

Clients demand an upward trajectory in terms of the ROI involving costly investments. To provide appealing results, PR specialists need to understand that marketing in the modern era is rapidly moving towards an integrated and customer-centric environment. To ensure a positive effect; a single and stable message is required for all platforms, making it a key metric.

Video marketing

As consumers are being driven by the information offered in video-based formats, companies need to embrace analytics that specifically dwells with this medium, and further explore other advance matrices. As per the Business Benchmark Report, those using advanced analytics for video marketing platforms were more twice as likely to note an improved ROI. Basic measurement tracks viewers and the number of shares. Whereas intermediate and advance tracking systems keep a record of numerous aspects like average viewing duration, views by embed location, viewer drop-off rates, viewing heat maps or attribution to the sales pipeline amongst others.

A well-structured study of the available data helps in establishing a robust brand image as it empowers the organisation to achieve maximum consumer centricity, subsequently offering maximum customer satisfaction. The market place is extremely entropic and to succeed, we as professionals need to be on a constant lookout. We must explore, adapt and develop to survive.

