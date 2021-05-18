Cuemath awards communications mandate to OMD India

The agency will leverage OMD's homegrown data platform Omni to plan and optimise the creatives for Cuemath

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 18, 2021 11:35 AM
OMD India (an Omnicom Media Group agency and a subsidiary of Omnicom Group) has won the communications mandate for edtech platform Cuemath after a competitive pitch. 

Leveraging OMD’s homegrown data platform, Omni, the creatives will be planned and optimized by analytics-driven insights to reach the target consumers through personalized communication. Omni drives creative planning in an innovative manner that includes focused execution leading to better business outcomes. Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD, believes that the precision marketing and analytics platform will help meet the client’s business KPIs by creating targeted strategies to communicate to the audience in a familiar environment.

“We at Cuemath believe in making the world’s children great at math and coding, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity’s biggest problems. Since OMD is armed with the much-needed technological tools based on real-time, accurate, and representative data, we plan to use their strength to not only fulfill our mission but also create maximum impact,” states Arvind Iyer, Marketing Director, Cuemath

Due to the disruption brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic and a significant increase in online learning platform consequently, OMD India will ensure that it addresses the demand in the market by reaching the untapped geographies that need to know about the power of a platform like Cuemath and how it can address the fear factors surrounding maths among most school-going children.

