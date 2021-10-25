Concept PR signs new clients

Concept PR has won strategic communication mandates for some of the leading corporates and brands in the second quarter of the current financial year. These integrated mandates vary from core sectors, healthcare, edutech, fashion, retail and BFSI covering both traditional PR and digital communication.

Only recently, Concept group was appointed as the advertising and PR agency for the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), set to be India’s biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to Rs 900 bn from its stake sale.

Other names which got added in Concept PR’s client list include: Hindustan Zinc Limited, Sona Comstar, Deep Industries, PDS Multinational Fashions, Racconti, Jupiter Wagons Limited, Genesys International, IIFL Home Finance, HomeFirst Finance, Indian Overseas Bank, Aptus Value Housing Finance to name a few.

Commenting on the new business wins, Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept PR said, “We are constantly transforming ourselves to offer integrated solutions to all our clients. Concept PR is working towards creating better outcomes by adopting a digital-first approach and using the best PR practices. These mandates are very prestigious for us, and we are committed to make these alliances a huge success.”

