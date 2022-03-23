Concept BIU launches social media analytics & intelligence service

This service arms the corporate clients & their agencies with accurate and timely social media updates, trends & on-ground intelligence at the click of a few buttons

Concept BIU, India’s Media Monitoring, PR Measurement & Analytics front runner launched a high-end, fast, holistic, and customizable social media analytics & intelligence service. This service arms the corporate clients & their agencies with accurate and timely social media updates, trends & on-ground intelligence at the click of a few buttons. With this initiative, Concept BIU becomes the only media monitoring and PR Analytics service provider from India that is fully equipped to give clients a 360-degree view of the media landscape and relevant intelligence for sharper brand strategy.

ConceptBIU has helped companies stay a step ahead of the competition for nearly two decades through its media monitoring and media analytics services. They offer the broadest and deepest coverage of the media universe in India and international markets. ConceptBIU acknowledges the need for communication professionals to continuously monitor, evaluate and interpret news to design communications programmes for positive and widespread influence. Their multimedia analytical prowess across traditional mediums such as print and online news, and new-age digital platforms including social media, blogs and consumer forums, make them a preferred partner for their clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankoor Choudharri, CEO Concept BIU, said, “Social media is increasingly gaining a major role in a Brand’s Corporate & Marketing IMC mix. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced a Fast, Holistic & Customizable Social Media Analytics Service in order to help brand custodians design fool-proof brand strategies. This service has been designed after considering Client’s current and future requirements, advanced analytics and world-class technology matrices.

ConceptBIU's team comprises expert media professionals and skilled techies who can decipher volumes of information to deliver relevant insights. Led by visionary leaders, they provide clients with the information they need, along with relevant actionable insights.

