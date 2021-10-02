Cha-chi bags PR and communications mandate for GlobalBees

As per the mandate, the agency will be serving GlobalBees and its partner brands, nationally

GlobalBees, an aggregator of digital brands, has named Cha - Chi as its public relations and communications partner. As per the mandate, the agency will be serving GlobalBees and its partner brands, nationally.

Speaking on the announcement, Damandeep Singh Soni, CBO of GlobalBees, said, " Cha - Chi team’s commitment to excel, on-point thinking, and a holistic approach to PR made the cut. We eagerly look forward to redefining the landscape for digital brands with PR first initiatives.”

GlobalBees is an aggregator of digital brands that transforms marketplace sellers into international brands loved by millions. The company invests in, acquires, and grows seller businesses across Amazon, Flipkart, and other marketplaces. After adding disruptive brands from Homecare and Femtech sectors to its portfolio, GlobalBees is looking to partner with companies that have built products based on unique consumer insights from the categories of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), home organization, sports and lifestyle, among others. GlobalBees has offices in Delhi and Bangalore. The company has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, logistics and product innovation.

Jagriti Motwani, CEO and Co-founder, Cha - Chi Communications, said, "We are excited to become the communications partner for GlobalBees, and are committed to support the company’s ambitions, driving impact through innovation. It is always a great opportunity to partner with a leader in the making, and we are looking forward to playing our part in brand GlobalBees’ journey!”

Founded in 2018, Cha - Chi is a full-service communications firm that delivers public relations, integrated communications and digital strategy solutions. With a portfolio of more than 150 clients, the multi-specialist agency has a track record of delivering successful campaigns for many Indian and International brands. Cha - Chi 's practice areas include the D2C industry, Fintech industry, Food & Beverage, Retail, Gaming, Social Platforms, Consumer Brands, Health & Wellness, Beauty, Entertainment, Nonprofit, Travel & Hospitality, and more. Founded by former MobiKwik and Ogilvy leads, Cha - Chi has pan-India operations and own offices in NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

