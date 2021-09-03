Castrol India ropes in Saswati Panigrahi as Head of Communications

Castrol India has appointed Saswati Panigrahi as its Head of Communications. She will be reporting to Mitali Sarkar, Head of Communications, bp, India.

In this role, Panigrahi will handle communications for the Customers and Products business of bp India, which entails Castrol lubricants, aviation fueling, and mobility and ‎convenience. Castrol India Limited is a listed entity in India.

In a statement, Panigrahi said, “I am excited to join the vibrant Communications & Advocacy team at bp India and contribute towards the company's transformation journey towards an integrated energy company. Castrol is a well-known brand both globally and in India, and I look forward to creating impactful communications highlighting the value we create for our customers and the communities we work with”.

Panigrahi’s last stint was with Bayer where she worked for 9 years as Communications Business Partner, Crop Science. At Bayer, she worked on several challenging assignments including shaping the narrative for Bayer’s smallholder farming initiatives, integration of Bayer & Monsanto in India and strengthening financial and investor communications for Bayer CropScience Limited.

Panigrahi has also worked at organizations namely BASF, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, 20:20 MEDIA.

