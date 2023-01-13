'Campaigns with human experiences and storytelling at their hearts are often memorable'
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Shashikant Someshwar, MD, Current Global, The Weber Shandwick Collective, talks about how technology plays a big role in driving the evolution of PR and corp comm
As we enter into the new year, it's time to reflect on our learnings, triumphs and mistakes of the year gone by. With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity.
Today, we have Shashikant Someshwar, MD, Current Global, The Weber Shandwick Collective. In a career spanning around two decades, Someshwar has led many successful, high-profile communications campaigns across a diverse blue-chip client set. He was previously vice president at Perfect Relations and has deep experience of developing and managing high-growth operations.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
I’ve noticed three significant shifts in the space this year.
Since podcasts are engaging, versatile, and very convenient for the audience to follow, it is no surprise that their popularity has seen a steadfast rise. With easily curated content formats like reels entering the space, targeting niche audiences and developing deeper connections with them has been the way to go when it comes to building brand affinity and loyalty.
Secondly, influencer marketing is coming of age, as content creators are becoming more creative with their expressions, and the kind of influence they enjoy regarding their followers is the real pot of gold for brands. Influencer marketing aids brands in expanding their target group and reaching a wider audience while growing their social media presence, following, as well as traffic on their site, at the same time converting leads and driving sales.
Lastly, there has been a major transformation in how corporates are embracing and promoting Diversity Equality and Inclusion (DEI) and exuding empathy in the workplace. The changing policies have made for many interesting storylines. The routinisation of remote work and the career shuffle set off by the Great Resignation have intensified DEI issues, as employees now survey their career options and evaluate softer factors alongside location and compensation.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Campaigns that put human experiences and storytelling at the heart of their messaging are often memorable ones. As data-driven as we are, we also realise that the secret is to look deeper when planning your next campaign. After all, campaign results rely on human cognition and the countless micro-decisions people often make without even realising it, and that’s the aspect that the human element of a campaign can influence. Creating that magic is possible only when all marketing departments collaborate in the creation of the campaign. These collaborative campaigns, equipped with the perfect balance of a data-driven and human-centric approach, are emerging more often in global markets and are an aspect that homegrown PR space should consider embodying.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more of it in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Technology is already playing a significant role in driving the evolution of PR and corporate communications. With the rapid digitisation of the world triggered by the pandemic, a substantial part of our audience exists on digital platforms, and it is only by leveraging technology that communicators can reach those audiences.
From a communicator’s point of view, it’s made us more productive with our time, which is a scarce commodity given our 24X7 jobs. Communicators have benefited immensely in areas such as monitoring, discovery, measurement, and tackling crises with the enablement that comes with technological advancements. Tracking results of work done, as well as foreseeing the probable outcomes of work to be done, has been made possible through technological advancements; and as a bonus, it helps justify and quantify the return on investments for our clients as well.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival in?
I reckon in-person events will make a comeback. In many aspects, in-person events are irreplaceable, and attendees are eager to return to face-to-face interactions. Over the past three years, event organisers have found innovative ways to utilise virtual events. And, to begin with, it was never a question of replacing live events per se. In-person events have been on the rise with the ending of the pandemic and will grow further in the coming year. However, with that, we will also need to rethink our story-pitching strategy. Customisation will win over mass pitches and embargos.
India is now witnessing paradigm shift across comms verticals: Udit Pathak
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Pathak, founder-director of Media Mantra, speaks about PR firms harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 9, 2023 2:23 PM | 4 min read
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Having undergone a major paradigm shift during the pandemic, public relations (PR), today, has morphed into an industry that touches almost every aspect of business, reinventing communication as we know it. The last year has been a mere witness to PR firms evolving and reinventing their approach to delivering creative opportunities for their clients. With the expansion of the digital world, the PR industry has forayed into the new age of communication which is dominated by both disruptions and innovations.
Today, at the behest of a perfect amalgamation of traditional PR and digital PR techniques, modern-day PR efforts are bearing fruits as they get strategically incorporated into brand stories. Furthermore, the adoption of new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics among others across the industry has heralded a new and more promising era in PR and corporate communications.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
With the opening-up of the economy and sustained economic growth, India is currently witnessing a major paradigm shift across the communication verticals. This has paved the way for PR firms to leverage new trends in their bid to cater to the modern-day needs of their clients. Among the new and upcoming trends, influencer marketing is arguably the one that has yielded optimum results in 2022. With the growing usage of social media, influencer marketing has become an integral part of a brand’s marketing strategies. And, the rise of influencers saw them playing an integral role in increasing brand exposure and ensuring that firms manage to reach the right target group.
On the other hand, PR firms were also seen harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence and gain visibility – something that gave rise to digital PR efforts. Similarly, there was also a greater emphasis laid on multimedia content by PR firms to offer a more immersive 360-degree experience. From a time-sensitive meme to nuanced video-based storytelling, the industry witnessed PR pros using different formats and platforms to help their clients maximise their reach and response. When it comes to global trend practices, I feel the Indian PR landscape is yet to truly embrace the possibilities of data analytics and podcasts to aid brands in deriving desired results. While data-driven marketing efforts can cut through the clutter and reach the target audience with unmatched precision, podcasts can be used for native ads and guest spots as a great relationship-building tool.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the New Year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
The debate between tradition and technology continues to gather steam across industries. And, the PR and corporate communications ecosystem are no different, especially having witnessed a dramatic evolution in the past decade. Gone are the days when PR was restricted to merely publishing press releases and articles alongside keeping close tabs on the media. With the advancements in technology and changes in our society, the PR and corporate communications industry have embraced digital transformation in order to create a more strategic communication process that builds beneficial relationships between modern-day firms and their respective audiences.
While digital communications continue to gain popularity, it’s imperative for PR firms to understand that there's still a place for traditional PR strategies that cannot be overlooked. Regardless of the clients' requirements, new-age PR firms must find the perfect balance between digital and traditional practices to successfully achieve desired goals. A combination of traditional and digital PR efforts remains pivotal for PR firms in their bid to deliver the very best results for clients and stakeholders by using both old and new practices to enhance the brand reputation.
Air India names Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications
Baugh’s previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Air India has named Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “I am delighted to share that I start my next professional chapter today with the iconic, Air India Limited, as Lead – Corporate Communications. It thrills me to be joining the global airline at a time when it stands on the cusp of transformational change. As a communicator, it is this story of what is, arguably, one of the most challenging turnarounds in aviation history, that I am most excited to tell. My gratitude to the new management team at Air India for giving me this honour and privilege. I am looking forward to working with the many exceptional professionals at Air India and all industry stakeholders.”
Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture) as External Communications Manager, where he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Oxford University Press, Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.
Tuhina Pandey elevated as Director – Marketing & Comms at IBM India and SA
She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 2:45 PM | 1 min read
Tuhina Pandey has been elevated as Director – Marketing and Communications at IBM India and South Asia. She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications.
Pandey announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am excited to start the new year with a great opportunity in a new role as Marketing and Communications Director for IBM India and South Asia. I look forward to being a growth partner for our clients, partners, and the community at large. Super excited about marketing and communications teaming and having a great ride ahead as ‘One Team’. A BIG 'Thank You' for the continued support to all of you... the fabulous community and co-creators here and the IBM family. Thank you for your trust and leadership Jonathan Adashek, Lindsey Lurie, Chetan K., Sandip Patel, Viswanath Ramaswamy, Kamal Singhani, Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, Gaurav Sharma, Akhtar Ali, Amith Singhee, Amit Sharma, Usha Srikanth, Anuj Malhotra. #marketingcommunications #teaming #2023ready”
Pandey has over 17 years of experience in technology journalism as well as corporate communications. She has contributed to media houses and corporates namely Tech Mahindra, tuCom, Ananto, Media Training Worldwide, Aegis Ltd., NDTV Profit and NDTV.
Young leadership has become key factor for organisational growth: Atul Sharma
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sharma, the MD of Ruder Finn India, says that the youth of today make up in leadership what they lack in experience
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Increase of share in the larger marketing pie
The last year (2022) was one of reinvention, optimism and transition for the PR industry. What mattered to brands and consumers five years ago looked incredibly different in 2022. With the adoption of new technologies, and data and analytics taking centre stage in forming unique strategies, the PR industry was able to increase its share in the overall marketing pie. This is because the money you invest in PR and the results you get are disproportionate, which is why in 2022, we saw more and more brands investing in PR. In all of this process, 2022 was a realisation that not only was there an increase in revenue in the industry but we were also able to get a seat at the table where integrated communications became a key component at the intersection of creativity and storytelling.
Welcoming hybrid work-culture
In terms of work perspective, the hybrid work culture has been welcoming. More and more industries have become open to the idea that the workforce can work from anywhere and yield better productivity. Closer to home, at Ruderfinn, we adopted this culture and are proud of the fact that we have built an element of trust in our people, which is now deeply rooted in each and every member of our Ruderfinn family. Not only has it paved the way for a flexible working culture but has also levelled productivity to a maximum. Communications strengthened virtually and in-person teamwork and collaboration gave rise to a fresh perspective of thoughts and accelerated movement.
Moving from an employer to an employee-centric market
The other thing that significantly changed in the PR industry in 2022 was that the market moved towards being an employee market from an employer market. The talent market has heated up and with an employee-centric market, this could be both a challenge and an opportunity in the long run.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Rise of digital media
While the pandemic heavily impacted print media, we saw a steep rise in social and digital media which gave new scope for stronger content, storytelling and data-driven strategies, and it impacted communication in a progressive way. And this trend of digital and social will bring massive changes to the industry in the long run.
Deeper penetration in the influencer circle
The second trend that delivered rewarding results was deeper penetration in the influencer circles. Influencers play a major role in building brand visibility, ensuring that the product reaches the right target audience. It also has scope for larger community building in terms of recognition and visibility, resulting in better reputation management. Today, influencers are considered the next generation of thought leaders and industry experts who significantly impact a brand’s reputation. Moreover, young leadership is an awakening that has become one of the most influential factors for the growth of any organisation. The youth may lack experience but they possess several elements of leadership that will benefit organisations and inspire colleagues.
The above two trends gave rise to talent upskilling, skilled management and newer ways of working. For example, mass pitching is becoming a sunset in the industry. We are all living our lives online, magazines and newspapers are switching to digital subscriptions and exclusive pitches are becoming even more valuable than mass pitching. Exclusivity is building new and mutually-beneficial media relationships that will land you key coverage in the future.
Focus on ESG
Meanwhile, globally we saw a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns that proved to be shaping the global communication space. In India, too, we saw brands becoming more and more aware of their contribution in these sectors to enhance sustainability. This trend is something we could implement and shape the communication industry in a better way.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Today, in the industry, where integration is key, you can’t distinguish or draw parallels between traditional and modern PR. While 'Live Streaming' is finding a place in PR tables and there’s more room for visual story-telling, media engagements continue to be equally important for brand reputations. With constant evolution and changes, multimedia content makes way for unique pieces, however, authenticity amid fake news remains a concern and old-school fact-checking remains in place.
At this point, the two are in such amalgamation that they cannot be viewed separately. Moreover, with a multi-generational workforce, both traditional and new-age PR will bring rewarding results.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
I am not sure if I want to call it a revival because nothing was ever dead. Things certainly slowed in 2020-2021 but we saw an acceleration in communications with the return to normalcy. There certainly has been a revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration but now we have become an employee-led market. We are still observing the stark talent gap we see in the industry. We need to start positioning PR in such a way that we start attracting talent. Investment at the right time with the right people can help grow a business.
The other area where I see a revival is that people have started to get an affinity for working from the office, however, I believe a hybrid work culture is here to stay, balancing the nuances of both worlds.
With new-age technologies driving the force, human connection and collaboration made an impact on campaigns. Reputation management has become even more robust in an era of fake news. Firms have gotten back to organising on-ground events for clients and consumer activism is reviving with CSR activities. Co-curation and dialogue storytelling coupled with Artificial intelligence are also making PR firms smarter.
80dB bags communications mandate for health-tech company HCAH
80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance its corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about its services
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 1 min read
80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has won the PR mandate for health-tech company HCAH, a leading player in the out-of-hospital care segment in India.
As a strategic communications partner, 80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about their services and HCAH’s mission of building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with 80dB as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging 80dB’s expertise and several years of experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and help us communicate our vision and purpose as a brand” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH.
“We are pleased and honored to be appointed as the PR partner for HCAH. HCAH has seen tremendous success over the last decade with its impactful services and we look forward to being a part of their growth journey. Given our experience of working with startups and emerging technologies, we are confident of meeting the brand’s communication objectives by designing and driving relevant campaigns that deliver the desired positioning for HCAH”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.
Sagarika Bhattacharya joins TMRW as Head – Corporate Communications
Prior to this, she was leading the public relations mandate for Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Sagarika Bhattacharya has joined TMRW an Aditya Birla Venture, as the head for Corporate Communication. She will be responsible for the overall reputation management of the company.
Prior to TMRW, Bhattacharya was leading the public relations mandate for Licious.
With over 12 years of experience in communications management, Bhattacharya has worked with some of the biggest PR agencies in India namely Edelman, Adfactors PR, Madison World, Neucom Consulting, Clea PR and 20:20 Media, developing communications strategies for MNCs, Indian companies and start-ups alike.
TMRW is a house of brands venture from the Aditya Birla Group. This D2C arm was created with the distinct aim of building India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enabling the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India. TMRW adds value to their partner brands through – Cross Channel Expertise, Deep Consumer Insights, Value Chain Mastery, Intelligent Fashion & Lifestyle Technology, and Powerful E-Commerce Ecosystem connects.
‘We will see movement from storytelling to storyliving’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Nitin Mantri, Group CEO at AvianWE, talks about how the pandemic has ushered in a new leadership paradigm
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:43 PM | 5 min read
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The industry is almost back to pre-Covid activity levels: In-person pitches, business meetings and events are in full swing. Business travel also rebounded strongly and was almost at 2019 levels. But talk of a slow economy may result in some cutting back of expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Hybrid work has become mainstream and is here to stay: Progressive organisations have taken a hard look at their values and beliefs, discarded practices that are not aligned to the demands of a post-Covid world, and build an adaptable organisational culture that has employee engagement, growth, and welfare at its core. Mental well-being is a key metric for employee retention, with 70 per cent of companies making additional investments in mental health resources.
More empathetic leaders: The pandemic has ushered in a whole new leadership paradigm. Post-pandemic leaders are no longer superhumans that plough through problems with unflinching perfection. They are real, vulnerable and lead with the heart. They listen better and engage in two-way communications.
Heightened awareness of health and hygiene: It resulted in increased focus on healthcare communications. Our latest 'Brands in Motion' whitepaper, 'The Healthcare Mandate', demonstrated that audiences expect the health sector to have the greatest impact on positive change in the world. Yet, consumers view it with apathy. As their communications partners, we have worked on several campaigns that focussed on building a deeper connection with the people the industry serves, and shift what is currently a one-sided relationship to one of mutual respect.
Greater focus on purpose-driven campaigns: The latest 'Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has shown that consumers want companies to join other trusted institutions in offering solutions to the urgent challenges affecting their daily lives. At the same time, skepticism is growing about whether companies are actually delivering on their goals. Brands are aware of this and have been taking our help to document their purpose journey. The Magical Mangroves initiative by Godrej & Boyce and WWF India is a great example of community outreach, where the power of communication was deployed to roll out a campaign that included the youth as agents of impactful environmental change. The partnership has been encouraging citizens to join the conservation effort to protect the mangroves in the coastal states of India.
Increased use of data: PR has always been about keeping a finger on the pulse of consumers, events and trends to build compelling narratives for our clients. With consumers demanding that companies be more publicly-transparent about how they’re responding to current and emerging issues in society, the importance of data and analytics increased manifold this year. We are now gleaning important insights on key performance indicators like SEO, media reach, earned media and audience behaviour to help evaluate outcomes and inform our clients’ future efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Integrated PR, data-driven storytelling, digital media and building brand purpose were some of the trends that yielded optimum results this year. I have discussed most of them in the previous question.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Our business has a lot to do with engagement. And that requires all sorts of tools and tactics depending on the audience. Our latest 'WE Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has revealed that the top ways brands are expected to communicate publicly with, especially older cohorts, are press releases and media statements, television media interviews and public Q&A sessions, while social media or two-way channels are preferred by younger people. We will also see movement from storytelling to storyliving as we use platforms like the Metaverse for customer engagement.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
At Avian WE, there was no reduction in our staff or their compensation, during the pandemic year. In fact, bonuses were paid out as usual. In the last two years, we have added 100 more people, so talent acquisition remains a priority. Life has very much returned to normal with every aspect of work witnessing a full revival.
