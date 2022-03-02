Byju’s appoints Paroma Roy Chowdhury as SVP & Head - Corp Comm

Byju’s has announced the appointment of Paroma Roy Chowdhury as SVP and Head - Corporate Communications.

In this newly created role, Chowdhury will be a member of the leadership team and spearhead the development, advancement and execution of the company’s communications strategy. She will be in charge of building an integrated corporate communications strategy that will successfully reinforce the company’s goals, aspirations, business objectives and impact. Chowdhury will work closely with the BYJU’S founders as a strategic advisor.

Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S said, “We are thrilled to welcome Paroma into the family as she spearheads BYJU'S communication strategy and the company's far-reaching impact on education. Her wealth of knowledge in the field of communications will help us further build brand equity. A transformational leader, Paroma’s rich experience, core values, and leadership capabilities make her uniquely suited for this role.”

Speaking on her appointment, Paroma said, “BYJU’S has redefined the way students learn and teachers teach. These are exciting times for the edtech sector and I am delighted to come on board and build BYJU’S narrative going ahead. I am privileged to be a part of an organization that has been working to empower children and parents with access to quality and personalised education.”

Prior to joining Byju’s, Chowdhury was Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer at Dream 11. In the past, she led communications for SoftBank Group International and was the Director & Country Head, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs of Google India for 7+ years. She has worked at Bharti Airtel Limited, Hewlett-Packard, GE Capital India, and the Indian School of Business as well.

With keen interest in diversity and inclusion, Paroma has been a strong advocate of equality and inclusion at work, women leaders and social responsibility.

Before joining the field of corporate communications, she served as a business reporter and editor across Business Today, The Economic Times & Business Standard. She has a press fellowship from the University of Cambridge and is an alumnus of Presidency College with a major in Political Science & International Relations. Her interests include contemporary art, literature, and politics. She is an active participant in the Indian start-up ecosystem and an ardent champion of free expression.

