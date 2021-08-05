Around 40,000 women loco pilots in L&T Metro Rail, Hyderabad: Anindita Mookerjee Sinha

Sinha, Head Of Corporate Communications at L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. speaks about the myriad contributions of women to the organisation in this episode of ‘Women Achievers Podcast’ series

Women have been breaking gender stereotypes in every sector, including the railways, which has been traditionally considered the stead of men. From loco pilots to engineers, women have been actively contributing to India's railway sector. To shed more light on the matter and how women are mentored at workplaces, we spoke to Anindita Mookerjee Sinha, Head Of Corporate Communications at L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. in the fourth episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’.

Recalling her journey, Sinha stated that the only thing that helped her become successful is her sheer hard work. She believes that there is no substitute for hard work and one should learn to work hands-on and has always been way out of her comfort zone and worked hard as it gives a different experience altogether.

When asked about women breaking stereotypical norms and working in metro rails, Sinha said it is very encouraging to see women breaking these norms not just in any one sector but many. She mentioned that there are around 40,000 women loco pilots working at L&T Metro Rail in Hyderabad. She further added that women can work wonders if they are motivated by the people they are surrounded with.

Concluding the session, Sinha addressed young women leaders where she said that one should have the right attitude and be patient and focused. It is very easy for this incoming generation to get distracted so to get succeeded, one should not get their mind diverted. She emphasized keeping long-term and short-term goals.

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

