ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India appoints Bibek Chattopadhyay as Head of Communications

ArcelorMittal Nippon India has appointed Bibek Chattopadhyay as Head of Communications. He will be heading the corporate communication department of the firm along with managing both internal and external communications.

Prior to this, Chattopadhyay had a seven-year-long stint at Ambuja Cements Ltd as Head of Corporate Communications. He was also responsible for South Asian Region for Holcim Limited.

Commenting on his appointment, Chattopadhyay told e4m, "I am really delighted after joining such a prestigious company. ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, both are big brands, coming together for the first time in India. I am equally excited to work for them and successfully position the brand value among the stakeholders.”

Chattopadhyay has been in the Communication profession for more than 25 years. He has lead Corporate Communications Department of leading corporate houses for the past 12 years. With specific strength in designing 360-degree communication Strategies comprising Media Relations, Corporate Communication, Internal Communications, Corporate Advertisement, Branding, and Social Media operations, he has led several campaigns on sustainable development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Affairs.

In the past, Chattopadhyay had set up Corporate Communication department for two organizations in the country i.e Tech Mahindra ( A JV company with Mahindra and Mahindra & British Telecom) and Vedanta Aluminium Limited ( A subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc) from conceptualization stage to implementation at ground zero. The projects included strategizing, budgeting, manpower planning etc.

Chattopadhyay believes that a strong corporate branding strategy can add significant value in terms of helping the entire corporation to implement the long-term vision, create unique position in the market place of the company and its brands, and not the least unlock the leadership potential within the organization. Hence a Corporate Branding strategy can enable the corporation to further leverage on its tangible and non-tangible assets leading to branding excellence throughout the corporation, he opines.