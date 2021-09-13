Apple India names Anand Subramanian as Head of Corporate Communications

Subramanian’s last stint was with Ola as Sr. Director & Head - (Group) Corporate Communications

Updated: Sep 13, 2021 3:07 PM
Anand Subramanian

Apple India has appointed Anand Subramanian as its Head of Corporate Communications.

Subramanian’s last stint was with Ola where he worked for more than 8 years as Senior Director and Head of Corporate Communications. At Ola, he was able to shape and storytell the deep impact its products and services had on millions of users, partners and citizens.

Subramanian has more than 12 years of strategic experience in marketing, communications and public relations.

He is also associated with a startup called Clairco (Clean Air Company), as its Member of the Board and Advisor. 

In the past, he has also worked with organizations like CoCubes.com, Future Vista View Edu Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Career Launcher. He had also contributed to startups like “&’  and Geri Home Care in Chennai. 

