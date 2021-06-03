Anne Laumen named Communications Director, EMEA at Netflix

Prior to joining Netflix, she was with Facebook as the Head of Policy Communications, DACH

Updated: Jun 3, 2021 8:33 AM
Anne Laumen

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the appointment of Anne Laumen as Communications Director, EMEA.

Laumen has moved on from Facebook as the Head of Policy Communications, DACH.

With over 15 years of experience, Laumen has worked with big names like Twitter, Facebook, European Parliament, European Commission and others. Her expertise lies in public policy, communication strategies, advising public institutions and companies on emergency management, crisis communications and more.

She has also designed and implemented lobbying and communication campaigns for clients in the automotive, energy, ICT and healthcare sector while working on the agency side with Burson Marsteller.

Laumen holds a Master’s of Science degree from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

