Ankit Bhardwaj joins Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corp Comm

Digitas India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test. With this win, the agency has solidified its partnership with Duolingo and will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company.

As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, and preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of Creative, Strategy & Media.

Commenting on the partnership, Tara Kapur, Marketing Head India, Duolingo English Test said, "Digitas has already been doing exciting work for our language learning app Duolingo in the market, and their understanding of our business really reflected in the way they presented their approach for the Duolingo English Test. The team has already hit the ground running, and I am looking forward to this being an impactful partnership for us in India. The decision-making period for students looking to study abroad is a critical one, and we believe that Digitas is the best partner to help us create meaningful work for our consumers.”

Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, of Digitas India added, “This was a very exciting pitch for our team. We are thrilled to land the account! Duolingo English Test is a game-changer in the education sector and has really improved accessibility to high-stakes testing for students. We look forward to creating compelling work that builds both the brand and business in India.”