AMA appoints Unmesh Dixit as Chairman of Public Relations Committee

Unmesh Dixit has been appointed as Chairman of the Public Relations Committee at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

AMA, established by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian Space Program in 1956, has been providing an active and regular forum for professionals in Ahmedabad, Gujarat through lectures and discussion meetings, management development programmes, industry visits and various publications.

Dixit is a versatile personality and has actively performed his role as public relations professional and media strategist since 2000. He served as National Vice President (West), Public Relations Society of India and Committee Member of Film, Entertainment, Media and Events at Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He has been associated with PR & Mass Communication colleges as a visiting faculty.

