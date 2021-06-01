Aeldra Financial appoints Actimedia as PR & communications partner for India

The PR agency will deliver integrated communications and digital strategy solutions from its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata for the US-based bank

US-based Aeldra Financial Inc, a ‘digital challenger bank’ that aims to democratize global banking, has signed on Actimedia India Pvt. Ltd., as its PR and communications partner for India.

Aeldra was launched in 2019 to offer borderless banking for everyone who needs it across geographies and to provide investment services in partnership with regulated U.S. financial institutions — Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. is Aeldra’s banking partnering the US. The company already caters to 10,000 customers and is now looking to expand its customer base.

Actimedia is a two-decade-old public relations agency that delivers integrated communications and digital strategy solutions from its offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and Kolkata.

“Increasing digitalization across the world is fast erasing geographical boundaries. Technology is the driving force in the new normal and banking is no different when it comes to the adoption of cutting-edge fin-tech to ensure that everyone has access to the best financial services, borders notwithstanding. This is exactly the gap that Aeldra, a new age bank, aims to address in the Indian market. We are delighted to partner with Actimedia that brings to the table a 360-degree approach to its communications strategy along with an impressive pan India network,” said Sukeert Sankar, Founder and CEO at Aeldra.

Aeldra allows its customers to open a U.S. bank account in less than five minutes from India or China, even without a SSN (Social Security Number) or a branch visit. The platform has partnered with Mastercard to provide its customers a Global Debit Card linked to their Aeldra account with special benefits for overseas citizens and international travelers. Aeldra helps Indians invest in US stock and bonds.

“Aeldra redefines traditional banking norms and offers on-the-go, cross-border banking solutions to global customers. We have a significant number of people here with family or friends in the US. For them, Aledra is the ideal service provider to help out with their financial cross-border transactions. We look forward to educating the Indian consumers on Aeldra’s many benefits and being an integral part of revolutionizing Indian banking through our communications,” said Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Managing Director, Actimedia India Pvt. Limited.

