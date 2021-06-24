Adfactors unveils Mobility Practice

The new offering will help businesses manage changes in the transportation ecosystem

Adfactors PR has launched the Mobility Practice, a specialist offering to help businesses manage the significant shifts taking place in the world of transportation and its rapidly evolving ecosystem.

The practice will offer a full suite of public relations services across the spectrum, covering automotive, aerospace, railways, roadways, maritime & inland waterways, and micro-mobility. Its area of strategic focus will also include burgeoning sectors such as electrification, sustainable transport solutions, battery management and companies offering Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “With this new practice, Adfactors PR aspires to be an integral part of the mobility ecosystem; continuously evolving to keep pace with disruption in the sector. Building on our unmatched legacy in automotive communications, we will look to create superior value by innovating across the communications value chain.”

The newly-created National Mobility Practice is built on the principal tenet of domain expertise – right from practice leads to mid-level leaders and associates. Every member of the client servicing team is drawn from a range of disciplines, including journalism, marketing, digital, equity research, communications and ESG consulting.

Adfactors PR recently hired five auto engineers from the campus to build expertise right at the entry-level. The practice will be led by Srinivas Krishnan, Vice-President – Mobility reporting to Percy Dubash, Director, Adfactors PR. Mr Krishnan was formerly a senior advisor at a leading PR firm, Head of Press at Porsche India, and Editor, Business Standard Motoring. Mr Dubash is a veteran in the mobility domain, and formerly an auto journalist and sector analyst. “As the world pivots towards a new future of mobility, there is no better time to participate in this exciting journey by offering this service,” Mr Bahal added.

