Adfactors PR launches The New Energy Practice

Adfactors PR has announced the launch of The New Energy Practice. The New Energy Practice will offer specialised services to support the growth and transformational goals of energy companies and their ancillary ecosystems in India and South Asia.

Adfactors’ New Energy Practice will offer a full suite of PR services for the entire energy value chain, encompassing renewables, natural resources, power generation, transmission and distribution, energy efficiency equipment and technologies, city gas distribution, waste to energy, energy storage, and green hydrogen. The practice will also cater to the transformational agenda of conventional power producers that are taking concrete steps to cut down emissions, improve efficiency, and raise share of renewables in their portfolio.

Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “The energy sector in India is at an inflection point with significant shifts happening in the country’s energy mix driven by technology disruptions and climate concerns. We wish to be the preferred partner to businesses in this rapidly evolving sector, as they navigate through these complexities. The New Energy Practice is a part of our endeavour to offer future-facing practices relevant to the Indian market.”

The new practice builds on a strong portfolio of marquee clients drawn from sectors like solar, wind, PV manufacturing, integrated power producers, energy management & digitization, oil refining & marketing and smart metering. The market-leading practice is powered by Adfactors’ full-service capability – reputation to issues and crisis management, financial communications to public advocacy, sustainability and ESG counsel.

The practice will be led by Aabhas Pandya – a sector veteran with more than two and a half decades of experience. Other senior consultants in the team include Saptarshi Dutta, Naman Khanijou and Ashish Manchanda, with a cumulative experience of over 40 years between them.

