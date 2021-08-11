Adfactors PR launches Social Impact Consulting Practice 

This will have 5 key service offerings – ESG & CSR Advisory, Development Ecosystem Audit, Advocacy for Development, Communication for Development & NGO capacity building in crucial areas

Adfactors PR today announced the launch of Social Impact Practice, a specialist offering aimed at the evolving sustainable development ecosystem, encompassing businesses, charitable trusts and foundations, along with NGOs and Governments.

The Social Impact Practice will address societal expectations for responsible corporate conduct that is reflected in the growing demand for ESG compliance. Rising investor, employee and consumer expectations, combined with emerging policy frameworks, are driving the need to align business goals to meet the country’s sustainable developmental needs.

The value proposition of the Social Impact Practice is based on a multidisciplinary team, a pan-India presence for programme execution and digital integration for delivering high-impact campaigns. To begin with, the Practice will have five key service offerings – ESG & CSR Advisory, Development Ecosystem Audit, Advocacy for Development, Communication for Development and NGO capacity building in crucial areas.

The Social Impact Practice, led by Nikhil Dey, includes seasoned professionals from the development sector such as Amit Pandey, Satabdi Sengupta, Pooja Jethwani, Smita Pendharkar and Naman Khanijou. The consulting team brings together vast experience and expertise in social impact communication and advocacy, ESG and public policy consulting as well as support for amplifying government and public sector programmes.

On the launch, Madan Bahal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Adfactors PR, said, “There is a growing need for counsel for strengthening corporate actions, behaviour and narratives and align those to societal expectations in the post-pandemic world. Our Social Impact Practice is designed to provide market-leading competence in these critical areas of work. With this Practice, we shall serve the entire ecosystem – comprising businesses, non-governmental and governmental institutions.”

About the relevance of a Social Impact Practice in a PR firm’s offering, Nikhil Dey, Executive Director, Adfactors PR, said, “In a post-Covid world, there is a renewed commitment amongst stakeholders to drive purpose-led work. Businesses also realise their growth is increasingly linked to responsible and sustainable behaviour. Public relations has always been about doing good and then getting credit for it. We are very confident that this Practice will add immense value to our clients in particular, and the development sector at large.”

Introduction to the Social Impact Team

Pooja Jethwani – Business Lead, Social Impact Practice: Medical graduate and Public health expert with over 13 years of experience in CSR consulting, donor relations & fundraising, advocacy & public relations in the social sector, and sustainability.

Satabdi Sengupta – Specialist in policy advocacy, policy research, and analysis, vocational education and training need analysis with 15 years of experience in education, lifelong learning and technology sectors.

Smita Pendharkar, PhD – Social scientist with 15 years of experience in research and grassroots engagement, expertise in qualitative analysis of ESG issues.

Naman Khanijou – ESG expert with over 10 years of experience in ESG ratings and risk exposure, training and communication with special focus on low carbon transition, clean energy and mobility.

Amit Pandey, PhD and MBA – Expertise in services to Government and Public sector. 20 years of experience in public policy, socio-economic development, Government and public sector engagement and policy advocacy.

Nikhil Dey – Executive Director at Adfactors PR with over 25 years of consulting experience. Certified Life & leadership coach, drives creativity in client campaigns and builds a culture of continuous learning in the industry.

