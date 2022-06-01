Adfactors PR launches four-year scholarship with Future Communicators Foundation

Adfactors PR (India) has partnered with the Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) to launch a four-year scholarship programme. Adfactors PR joins four leading global agencies in providing Future Communicator Foundation Scholarships that further communication skills around social justice, sustainability, and civil society.

“We are pleased to support the international scholarships instituted by the Future Communicators Foundation,” says Madan Bahal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Adfactors PR (India). “Adfactors PR has been at the forefront in supporting the continuous learning and development efforts of PR professionals in India. The Future Communicators Scholarships add an international dimension to our efforts and we hope to benefit many young professionals aspiring to make a career in public relations.”

Madan Bahal was welcomed by Foundation Founder Allard van Veen (Canada) as a founding member of the FCF Scholarship program, joining partners including fischerAppelt (Germany), SPRG (Hong Kong) and FINN Partners (New York). Each agency has committed to providing US$ 10,000 in scholarships over the next four years.

In addition to the US$ 10,000 provided by Adfactors PR for Future Communicator Scholarships, the Future Communicators Foundation provides its annual program, with a focus on young scholars and aspiring professionals in developing countries and underserved communities. Partner universities will be announced for Foundation scholarships in the coming months, with US$ 100,000 in scholarship funding donated by Founder Allard W. van Veen. “Whether we are engaged in preventing disease or promoting sustainability, the world, more than ever, requires effective future communicators,” says Allard.

Future Communicators Scholarships will be available at education institutions selected by funding partners and will fund communications education, tools, and training for young professionals, including professional development and travel to conferences. The Scholarship program calls on applicants to develop a mock campaign addressing pressing social justice issues, and provides recipients with international networking through its global cohort, executive-level mentoring, and training opportunities with internships.

“SPRG has spared no effort to nurture the next generation of PR practitioners, by providing them with training and exposure that extends beyond local borders,” said Richard Tsang, Founder and Chairman of SPRG Asia (Hong Kong). “We are therefore pleased to support the Future Communicators Foundation with this scholarship, as it will open doors for communication students to gain truly global connections and experiences.”

“We are very pleased to add our support for the Future Communicators Scholarships,” said Peter Finn, CEO and Founding Managing Partner of global agency FINN Partners (New York). “FINN Partners has a long history of supporting young people interested in entering the PR field.”

“Our support of The Future Communicators Scholarships will add an international pillar to our scholarship program,” said Andreas Fischer-Appelt, Founder and Managing Director of fischerAppelt (Germany). “We are keen to professionalize young people's enthusiasm for communication and to find them an entry into the agency world.” FischerAppelt’s scholarship program provides financial as well as non-material support in cooperation with the GPRA, Germany’s association of leading communications agencies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)