Adfactors PR appoints R. Sriram as Director of Strategic Communications Group (SCG)

Sriram, former Associate Editor and Resident Editor - West of The Economic Times, has joined Adfactors PR as a Director in the Strategic Communications Group (SCG). He will be based out of Mumbai.

The SCG provides C-Suite counsel for a wide range of corporate situations. The mandates of this Group are characterised by high stakes, urgency and uncertainty – working at the confluence of media, markets and advocacy.

Sriram packs nearly 30 years of experience across wire, TV and print journalism. As Editor of ET’s southern bureaus, during 2009-11, Sriram introduced coverage of the start-up ecosystem. He served as the Resident Editor of ET’s biggest edition for nearly 10 years and successfully relaunched the daily’s market section in 2016. Sriram has had prior stints with Business Standard and Reuters.

Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “We are absolutely thrilled that Sriram has joined us. He has had a ring-side view of the workings of Indian corporate sector and capital markets at his decade-long stint as the Resident Editor of The Economic Times, Mumbai edition. Our clients will benefit from his rich insights and perspectives.’’

Sriram added, “I am delighted to be joining the crack team at Adfactors PR and look forward to an exciting career. Adfactors PR is India’s biggest and most successful PR agency and it would be my honour to help it scale even greater heights.”

Adfactors PR, in the recent past, has enriched its leadership with several senior consultants such as Nikhil Dey former Vice-Chair of Weber Shandwick, Arun Kumar and Suman Layak of The Economic Times along with Ranjeev Vij and Abhishek Gupta – both senior advertising professionals — from Ogilvy.

