Adapt to the changing tides without losing your voice: Smita Khanna

A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

Today we have Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting India.

Excerpts from the interview:

Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.



The country offering the most gender-equal conditions in the year 2022 was Iceland, as per the Global Gender Gap Index. India ranked 135 out of 146 countries in the same study. This fact itself highlights why we need to focus on technology and innovation in India to bridge the gender gaps and address the endemic structural inequalities. Some key areas, which have the potential to have an immense impact with the implementation of technology are:

Education: Technology can provide access to education for girls and women living in far-flung areas.

Healthcare: Access to healthcare for women has often been discriminatory. Thus, strengthening local healthcare infrastructure via innovation and technological inputs will go a long way in addressing this discrimination.

Empowerment : Digital transformation can provide new avenues for women's empowerment and foster a more inclusive world.

Technological Literacy: Access to digital tools, smartphones or digital financial services can offer a wider set of opportunities benefitting the lives of women and their families.

Gaps in Entrepreneurship: As per a recent OECD study, women-owned start-ups receive 23 per cent less funding and are 30 per cent less likely to have a positive exit – i.e. be acquired or issue an IPO compared to men-owned businesses. Access to technology can address this issue largely enabling women entrepreneurs to have a favourable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?

I think the influence of women and the role of leadership in PR has significantly changed over the years. For one, I think most women are quite vocal about how they want to be treated by their counterparts in a work environment and that, I feel, is a significant evolution.

There also has been a rise in women's leadership with many women holding prominent positions in the PR sector and winning accolades for themselves and their respective organisations. As more branches of PR have evolved, this has opened wider opportunities for new job roles that women have explored. For instance, at Newton we make it a regular phenomenon to offer guest lectures to communication or management students to apprise them of this industry and its benefits.

However, sometimes I do see certain biases on and off as gender inequality has been a pervasive issue present for decades and will not disappear overnight.

Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?

It is true that women have been significantly underrepresented in boardrooms globally and this scenario is changing at snail’s pace. But I think the bigger question is not just in having a seat in the boardroom but how much of your voice is being heard that will influence the high-stakes decisions being taken there. BoardEx Q1 2022 report stated France has 44 per cent of board seats being held by women and India stuttered at 18 percent.

I think some of the top women leaders I have known have been able to successfully advise the top management on key decisions and policies for strategic growth and influence the outcome. One big value that women leaders in PR have made in boardrooms is to have a differentiated voice thus avoiding the boardroom to become an echo chamber where everyone has the same opinion.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?

I was born and brought up in Sikkim. I came to Delhi like any other Northeasterner to pursue my higher studies. With a Christian Nepali mother and a Hindu Punjabi father and growing up with Buddhist friends, I truly have imbibed the flavour of India.

I had my fair share of cultural discrimination, and episodes of male chauvinism but along the way, I also met some brilliant people who shaped my career one way or the other.

My mother has always been my inspiration and all the lessons of hard work, kindness, being true to one’s identity and perseverance, I have learnt from seeing her daily activities and the manner in which she leads her life. The other woman who had a huge impact on my life is Indra Jasuja, joint secretary, the Indian Cancer Society (ICS). Her relentless efforts towards creating awareness related to cancer and her untiring work in this field motivated me to join ICS as a volunteer around 12 years back and I continue to do so as part of my pro bono work.



Your message to future leaders.

My message to future leaders revolves around my BMW philosophy:

Believe: Everything starts with believing in yourself. And, of course, not listening to societal norms or stereotypes that will hold you back from pursuing your aspirations.

Mentorship: It is also important to seek out mentorship and support from other women and allies. Way back in a different organisation, I was reporting to the female CEO of that company. She was a tough taskmaster and gave me targets, which I thought were impossible. Some targets I achieved, and some I failed. Yet the failure taught me bigger lessons that I carry, always.

Willingness: The willingness to adapt to the changing tides without losing your voice and be fluid is an important trait. Advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and work to create spaces where everyone can thrive.

Remember that your unique perspective and experiences are valuable assets to your leadership and that your impact can extend far beyond yourself. Keep pushing forward and paving the way for the next generation of women leaders.

