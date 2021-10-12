Aanchal Kohli joins SoCheers as Head of Corporate Communications

Aanchal Kohli has joined SoCheers as Head of Corporate Communications.

Earlier, Kohli was with Adfactors PR as Account Manager.

Kohli announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “Super thrilled to announce that I've taken up a new role as Head -Corporate Communications at SoCheers! Special thanks to Nupoor Pradhan, Rajni Daswani, and the entire #Cheersquad for such a warm welcome. Looking forward to some great work and a cheerful time.”

Kohli has worked with some of the prominent media organizations and corporates like The Statesman, IBN7 Channel, Fourth Estate Newspaper, Adgully, Best Media Info pvt. Ltd., Famous Innovations, Enormous Brands, and WATConsult.

