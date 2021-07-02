50+ leaders, 10 corporates honoured at second edition of e4m Women Achievers Awards

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Prema Sagar, Chairperson, Genesis BCW India Group and Shravani Dang, Independent Director of company boards

The second edition of the exchange4media PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2021 was held virtually, earlier today. The awards recognised the contributions of women in the PR and corporate communications industry.

The Women Achievers Summit brought together women leaders, achievers and trendsetters to deliberate on the changing communication paradigm of recent times.

The awards aim to identify, acknowledge and felicitate women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. The initiative also lauds agencies and corporates who are doing remarkable work by encouraging gender diversity and inclusion in their work culture.

The honours were given away in 13 categories.

The most-awaited award of the evening - The Lifetime Achievement Award - was given to Prema Sagar, Chairperson, BCW India Group in the Public Relations category and Shravani Dang, Independent Director to company boards was conferred the honour in the Corporate Communications category.

The winners in the category ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ were –Pooja Pathak, Managing Director, Media Mantra; Nikky Gupta, Co-founder & Director, Teamwork Communications Group; Sadiya Khan, Founder and CEO, Akund Communication; Sunanda Rao Erdem, Founder and CEO, Seraphim Communication LLP; Tanya Swetta, Founder and CEO, id8 Media Solutions and Anuja Choudhary, Co-Founder, Wizspk.

‘Innovative leader of the year’ award was presented to Shivani Gupta, Managing Director, SPAG Asia and Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer, Zupee.

Media Mantra, SPAG Asia, ON PURPOSE, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Seraphim Communication LLP, Ruderfinn, REC Limited, WeWork India, Embassy Group and Wizspkwalked away with ‘Best Organization for Women Empowerment’ trophies.

Under the category, Communicator of the Year (Corp Comm Professional), twelve thought leaders were felicitated –Runa Rajeev Kumar, Head of Corporate Communications, Tata Steel; SuhasiniRajpal, Public Relations Manager, IHCL Taj Jumeirah; Indu Sharma, Senior GM, Communication, Schneider Electric; Divya Kumar, Public Relations Manager, Air Asia; Saba Khan, Head of Corporate Communications, Honda Cars; Cheryl Waldiya, GM- Corporate Communications, K Raheja Group; Atipriya Sarawat, Director- Branding, Communications and Corporate Citizenship, Fiserv; HarleenSachdeva, Head- Communications, India, HP; Bhavna Imran, Communications Leader, CortevaAgriscience; Anupama Chopra, Vice President, TATA Teleservices; Piyal Banerjee, Head- External Communications, IPM; Sadaf Khan, AGM and Head- Corporate Communications & Advocacy, HCL Group. Under the MarcommCategory, Communicator of the Year award was handed over to Mitali Jathar, Corporate Communications Lead, Radio City and Kritika Kulshrestha, Global Marketing Manager, Kroll.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)