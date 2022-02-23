2022 will be the year of creators: Kunal Kishore

As we step into 2022 and look forward to it as a year full of hope and possibilities, e4m PR and Corp Comm presents the “Year-ender story of 2021” series with the theme 'The possibilities that the new year holds for PR agencies and the way ahead'. The series encompasses the views, opinions and thoughts of some of the leading names and veterans of the PR and Corp Comm fraternity on how they perceive the New Year, the transitions they expect to see, and their vision for the future.

In this interview, Kunal Kishore, Founder Director, Value 360 Communications, shares his views about how AI provides effective means to analyse data and make decisions, and the multiple uses of AI that are being explored, which will aid PR and corporate communication professionals tremendously.

Excerpts from the interview:

How important has the trend of personalised pitches become for the PR industry?

Personalised pitches are not a new-age trend. It has always played an instrumental role in the PR industry. It is the most effective way for businesses to find the right PR partner, as it helps them gauge if their communication partners understand the nuances of their business idea and vision. In fact, nowadays, most businesses go through an exhaustive and rigorous process to actually identify the most suitable PR partner.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the future - irrespective of industries. What are the ways AI can come to the aid of PR and Corp Communication professionals in 2022?

We are currently witnessing a tremendous transformation in content distribution and storytelling dynamics due to cutting-edge advancements in technology. Earlier, brands just used to leverage traditional media sources to communicate with their consumers but today they have multifold channels. This includes social media, online influencers, digital content distribution and targeting ad campaigns that have taken the interactive paradigm between brands and consumers. However, given that the communication channels are rapidly increasing, the way brands interact with their multiple stakeholders has become relatively complex. This is where AI has made everything more efficient and accessible. It enables brands to opt for the right way of storytelling through which they can effectively communicate their story.

Furthermore, AI also provides effective means to analyse data and make decisions accordingly. There are multiple uses of AI and we are still exploring this technology which will indeed aid PR and corporate communication professionals tremendously.

What are the trends the Indian PR and Corporate Communications industry can look forward to/ expect in 2022?

The PR and communications sector has undergone a drastic transformation over the past year. The change was largely championed by technological disruption across every aspect of communication. Technological adoption is, therefore, one of the key trends we will see in 2022. We are already invested heavily in comms tech through ClanConnect and will continue to develop new entities that leverage innovations in communication.

In another trend that is likely to emerge as a disruption to reckon with, we can expect influencer marketing to become central to all brand communications. 2022 will be the year of creators, who have proven time and time again that unique, relevant and engaging content is the most engaging way to reinforce the brand-consumer connect in the digital age.

Finally, the PR segment is swiftly moving towards more human-centric and meaningful conversations along with long-term associations and purposeful stories.

According to industry experts, environmental, social, and corporate governance would continue to grow. In what ways will socially-conscious initiatives continue to drive campaigns and outreach programmes in 2022?

ESG is not just a simple campaign. It is a commitment of corporations towards environmental and social governance. Today, with climate change becoming a critical conversation globally, many corporations have a focussed approach in terms of achieving their ESG goals. But, these corporations must inspire, encourage and update stakeholders about the steps and initiatives they are taking towards environmental conservation or rejuvenation. In this context, the right communication strategies will help them spread the word and create and drive an all-inclusive change.

How did you cope with the second wave of the pandemic? What were the challenges you had to overcome?

From the work perspective, the biggest challenge for us was to be there for our people. The devastating second wave was not about work but more about supporting people and being there for those in need. The entire ordeal was heartbreaking and tough physically and mentally for individuals and families alike. People had no idea what was coming their way. So many people lost their lives, including many young ones. The most significant obstacle was to overcome the phase while ensuring the entire team was safe. Essentially it was about standing by our clients and team members and giving them all the support we could.

During the second phase, we have witnessed an uptick on the work front as brands have now understood that we can’t possibly expect this pandemic to vanish overnight. Now, we have understood that with the surge in cases, the workforce might isolate themselves or work remotely, but businesses will continue to function. They can’t delay their prospects because of the pandemic. In fact, many business leaders and entrepreneurs are taking the lead and engaging with communication partners, because of which we are seeing an unprecedented hike in business.

How has the young generation / new recruits adapted to the system of working remotely? What are your views on how successful the hybrid working model will be in the coming year?

Undoubtedly, the hybrid working model is the future. Most people are working from home effectively, and we have time and again proven that working from home is not a difficult task. However, gradually as things settle down, it remains to be seen how this culture is actually transformed during the post-pandemic phase -- not only in organisations but at the unit level, where people are not just working in a transactional manner like updating their daily output. Considering working from the office ignites a feeling of oneness, it will remain an important part of work-life.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all, especially on the psychological level. How should organizations prepare themselves for the next year?

I firmly believe we just need to go back to basics and harness the learning of the last two waves. Nothing is more efficient than learning from the situations you handled first-hand. Over the previous two phases, we have learned how to operate in times of crisis. Agility is the key. Most importantly, we have to be understanding as a unit. For instance, there might be a team member who won’t be able to operate due to infection. We need to cover for them. The same goes for our clients who might be facing similar workforce or operational issues. And this goes without saying that we all stood for each other during the pandemic, and the same needs to continue during future crises.

