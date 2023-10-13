ZEEL appoints Deepu Bansal as Independent Director for 3 years

Bansal, is a Chartered Accountant, and a certified ESG professional from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ( ZEEL ) has appointed Deepu Bansal as an additional director in the category of Independent Director of the company for a term of three years effective from October 13, 2023.

The company informed BSE on October 12 and said that based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the members of the company, the board of directors of the company have approved the appointment of Deepu Bansal.

Bansal, is a Chartered Accountant, and a certified ESG professional from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. She has completed her Master of Commerce (Hons.), MDS University, Rajasthan.

Currently, serving as Senior Partner in NDB & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants. She has over 18 years of rich experience in handling key matters pertaining to risk management, internal audits, governance, compliance, and process controls. She specializes in the BFSI segment including non-banking financial companies, asset management companies, insurance companies (life and general), capital markets, market infrastructure institutions, etc.

She has also undertaken assignments as an Internal Auditor and has provided Board/Audit Committee representations for internal audits, and special reviews in listed/large corporates. She has also provided advice on significant accounting matters pertaining to the listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited.

She has also been involved in providing management consultation to large institutions on various matters related to processes and controls. Her contributions also include active participation in drafting various matters pertaining to investments with the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority and the insurance industry as well as Guidance Notes pertaining to concurrent audits of investment functions in insurance companies.

ZEEL also disclosed that Bansal is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other authority.

