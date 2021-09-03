ZEE5's Rajeev Dhal set to join blockchain start-up Aqilliz as Global CBO

Singapore-based data collaboration platform provider Aqilliz has roped in ZEE5 India's Chief Revenue Officer Rajeev Dhal as the Global Chief Business Officer. He will work closely with Aqilliz Founder and CEO Gowthaman Ragothaman.

Dhal had stepped down as CRO of ZEE5 in June and is slated to join Aqilliz later in the month. In the new role, his key responsibilities will be expanding the company's operations and establishing new partnerships across the global footprint. Currently, the company operates in SE Asia, India, and Middle East with plans to expand across Europe and US by next year

Aqilliz offers Data Collaboration Platform that integrates differential privacy, federated learning and distributed ledger in a single technology stack. This construct ensures that no single user can be identified by following the reverse path, data remains in its native location and every action taken is stored on blockchain to make it immutable. With Aqilliz technology, brands can deliver personalization without compromising on user privacy and consent is managed through the value chain.

As the CRO of Zee5, Dhal was responsible for driving common vision across sales, ad tech and data enrichment practice offering innovative, sharply targeted and scalable ad solutions to brands. ZEE5 has grown by 2x in terms of MAV and ARR during the last one year.

Previously, he was the CRO for SHAREit where he has established a peer-to-peer app install business from a scratch across APAC, Middle East and Africa. Prior to SHAREit he was heading the Revenue function at Dailyhunt and was instrumental in evangelizing the Indic advertising demand across leading brands and agencies.

He has worked across advertising & media companies of WPP for a decade. He is an alumnus of MICA, Ahmedabad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)