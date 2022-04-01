Yahoo’s Director of Monetisation Vishal Parekh moves on

Parekh was associated with Yahoo for the last 15 years

Vishal Parekh, Yahoo’s Director of Monetisation, has moved on.

Parekh confirmed the development with exchange4media but has not disclosed where he would be joining next.

Thursday, March 31, was his last day at the American web services provider. He has been associated with Yahoo for the last 15 years.

Parekh, an alumnus of NL Dalmia Institute of Management, has worked with media organisations like Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar and Infomedia in the past.

