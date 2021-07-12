WOW Skin Science elevates Madhur Acharya as Vice President E-commerce Marketing

In his two- year tenure at WOW Skin Science, Madhur has led the marketing team and crafted strategies across ATL, BTL, digital and advertising verticals

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has elevated Madhur Acharya as Vice President, E-commerce Marketing. His extended role will now entail leading business growth through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa among others, new product development and expansion to international markets.

In his two- year tenure at WOW Skin Science, Madhur has led the marketing team and crafted strategies across ATL, BTL, digital and advertising verticals. He has also played a major role in the communication, creative and content for the 3 brands WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid.

With his promotion, he will be responsible for marketing strategies for e-commerce platforms, leading key account managers to ensure achievement of periodical targets, forecasting revenues, activating new marketplaces, and introduction of new sub-brands under the parent company Body Cupid Pvt Ltd.

At his earlier stint as an ecommerce manager with Forest Essentials, Madhur played a pivotal role in expanding their B2B business and managing key accounts like Amazon, Jabong, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart for the brand. He was involved in regular retail planning and forecasting of the business and meeting monthly targets and margin percentage for the brand along with customer service.

Talking about his new role, Acharya said, “WOW Skin Science has always been a digital first brand and E-commerce is an integral part of the brand universe. I am elated to be a part of this journey and happy to bring forth my area of sector expertise to amplify our business objectives. In my new role, I look forward to setting goals and aim to achieve remarkable results along with my superlative team.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science, states, “Madhur has demonstrated his commitment and delivered extraordinary performance in his 2 years working with us. I’m happy to recognize his work and give him additional responsibilities. His sharp business acumen and technical know-how make for a perfect mix to take our business goals ahead. We look forward to seeing Madhur catapult his growth along with WOW’s to a whole new level.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)