WebEngage appoints Hetarth Patel as VP – MENA & Managing Director – UAE

B2B Saas company WebEngage has onboarded three strategic hires to help the company catapult into its next phase of growth. Having recently started operations across Indonesia, the company has also announced that it has opened up more than 100 positions across departments and geographies.

MENA region is the second-largest market for WebEngage and Hetarth Patel, as the new VP - MENA & Managing Director - UAE, will helm the company’s growth vision in the Middle East & North Africa region by harnessing its award-winning CDP-powered marketing automation platform and building on its commendable track record in the region.

Apurva Chawla, in the capacity of Director - Product Led Growth, will be responsible for a zero-to-one journey for brands that hold the potential for generating new revenue streams for WebEngage. Apurva will enable the process of making integration, onboarding, and adoption easier for clients by standardising events, metrics, and campaigns.

Commenting on the announcement, Avlesh Singh, CEO & Co-founder, WebEngage, said, “As we continue to ride the wave of success, Hetarth, Shreya and Apurva’s appointments come at a very opportune time. WebEngage is on a mission to revolutionize retention marketing through a full-stack solution, by enabling brands to maximize the utility of data and meaningfully engage customers. The appointment of these leaders will help us with this mission and fuel the company’s growth ambitions.”

“As a philosophy, we have always maintained discipline in our growth and kept an eye on the long haul. This is the reason why WebEngage is considered one of the most enduring companies within the B2B SaaS ecosystem. In our 11 years journey, the company has never laid off a single employee and we will never have to do so in the future. In fact, we looking to hire more than 100 folks for over 30 open positions currently across multiple locations in India, UAE and Indonesia. The ride has just begun and we have the tickets to the front row seats for anyone who wants to join our journey of Simplifying Retention For the World,” he added.

