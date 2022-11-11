Volkswagen Passenger Cars appoints Nelly Kennedy as CMO

Nelly Kennedy has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Volkswagen Passenger Cars from mid-February 2023.

She succeeds Jochen Sengpiehl, who has moved to Volkswagen Group China as CMO. Kennedy is currently Senior Global Brand Marketing Director at Google in California.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said: “We are turning Volkswagen back into a love brand – approachable, customer-centric and authentic. Our marketing plays a key role in this context. As the new Chief Marketing Officer, Nelly Kennedy together with her team will help turn Volkswagen back into a true people’s brand.”

Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Nelly Kennedy, a digital and marketing expert with decades-long international experience, to Volkswagen. Together we will systematically forge ahead with realigning our brand and our marketing activities. I am convinced that Nelly Kennedy and the expertise she brings with her will make a decisive contribution to giving Volkswagen a clear brand profile in all regions and to turning our brand back into a genuine love brand.”

Kennedy has over 30 years’ experience in brand marketing. Prior to joining Google, she was Director Digital at Condé Nast International and held several senior posts in global marketing with Adidas.

