VMLY&R India brings in Rajshekar Patil as Executive Creative Director

VMLY&R, has appointed Rajshekar Patil as Executive Creative Director. He will report to Mukund Olety- Chief Creative Officer of VMLY&R India. Patil’s last assignment was with Publicis Worldwide India as ECD.

“Patil brings in 18 years of work experience with him as an award-winning integrated advertising professional working at the intersection of creativity and tech. At Publicis Mumbai, he was heading Skoda Motors, Citi, Zee5 and Times Group. He has worked on TVC campaigns for Skoda Superb, Rapid and launched the Karoq alongside campaigns for Citi and Zee Cafe. Infusing digital thinking into all brands was part of his mandate,” the company said.

“He is the Co-Founder of a kid-tech startup, built at a tech incubator in London, and Snap Counsellors, a teen helpline on Snapchat. He also helped launch Apple in India, contributing several pieces to the Grand Prix-winning Shot on the iPhone campaign,” they shared.

At VMLY&R, Patil will oversee the creative capabilities of the agency, assist in campaign conceptualisation, and support the agency’s creative vision. As part of the leadership team, he will also champion a culture of creativity, inclusiveness, and innovation.

Patil had this to say on his new appointment, “VMLY&R brings together a blend of creativity, technology, data and culture to create truly unique solutions for clients. Creativity here seeps into every facet of the agency and I look forward to working closely with Anil and Mukund to create some fantastic work!”

Commenting on the appointment, Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R India, “I am delighted to that Rajshekar is joining us. He is a passionate, razor-sharp, creative thinker with a portfolio that speaks to his desire for genuine impact through his work. I welcome him wholeheartedly to the VMLY&R family and look forward to growing our creative reputation across the country.”

Rajshekar has been recognized with D&AD Impact, One Show, Cannes, Effies APAC, Spikes Tangrams, etc. He is a Computer Science graduate who landed accidentally in the creative department of Ogilvy and Mather and never left. His previous stints were at BBDO India, Media Arts Lab (Apple’s agency), BBH India and Ogilvy & Mather.









