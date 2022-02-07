Viraj Nair joins Kalaari Capital as AVP-Marketing

Prior to this, Nair was with KPMG Singapore where he managed strategy & planning

Viraj Nair has been appointed as the Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Marketing, thought leadership and digital communications at Kalaari Capital. In his new role, Nair will be based in Bengaluru, and will report to Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

Prior to this, Nair was working with KPMG India for more than three years and then moved to KPMG Singapore where he managed strategy and planning for content as Manager, Marketing & Communications.

Nair will lead marketing and enhance the firm’s reputation via data-driven insights at Kalaari. He will be responsible for driving content and marketing efforts for Kalaari’s CXXO initiative, with the objective of levelling the playing field for women founder-CEOs in shaping India’s digital future.

Nair will focus on creating close-knit communities to drive impact, diversity and social change and will devise digital content strategies to build a brand identity that resonates with India’s fast-growing startup and investor communities.

Nair has more than 12 years of work experience. He has spent a decade in financial and corporate journalism. According to details on his LinkedIn profile, Nair started his career with Thompson Reuters as a journalist and then worked with Financial Express, Economic Times, Mint, Fortune India magazine, and Nikkei Asian Review.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)