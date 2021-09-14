Vinod Kannan elevated as CEO of Vistara

Kannan has been serving as the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer for over three years now

Vistara has announced the elevation of Vinod Kannan as the CEO. He joined the airline in June 2019 as the chief commercial officer. He will take charge as CEO from 1st January 2022, replacing Leslie Thng who led Vistara for four years.

Thng will move back to Singapore Airlines to take up a senior role from January 2022.

On Kannan’s elevation, the airline has issued a statement that said, "Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, will move on to take up a senior appointment with Singapore Airlines from 1st January 2022. The Board of the Company TATA SIA Airlines Limited has named Vinod Kannan to succeed Thng effective 1st January 2022."

Kannan is also currently handling other verticals of Vistara including Network Planning, Revenue Management, Marketing, Customer Experience, and Cabin Service functions.

He started his career in 2001 with Singapore Airlines.

