Vinit Kumar appointed Vice President of Madison Media Plus

Madison Media has announced the appointment of Vinit Kumar as Vice President, Madison Media Plus based in Delhi. Kumar will report to Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus.

A seasoned professional, Kumar has over 16 years of experience in all facets of media ranging from Integrated Marketing Communications, Strategy, Digital Marketing and Analytics. Prior to joining Madison, he worked with Zenith Media, Mindshare, Lintas Media Group and HCL. This will be his 2nd stint with Madison, previously, he was a General Manager in the Agency’s Delhi and Kolkata office handling ITC. Apart from his Bachelors and Master’s degree, he has upskilled by acquiring a Post Graduate Diploma in General Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and Digital Marketing & Communications from MICA.

Says Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus, "We're glad to have Vinit back on board. Having worked for various FMCG segments, he brings a wealth of experience to Madison. I am confident that we will be able to take our Delhi office to the next level with new business and continue to delight the existing clients."

Says Kumar, on joining Madison, “I am excited to be joining Madison Media back and look forward to contributing to the organization in my new role and responsibilities. My hopes and expectations are high as I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Madison Media and its clients will provide me and unlock our clients’ growth by leveraging data, tech and talent."

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency that started media operations in 1995, was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World in 2019 and 2020. In the latest report released by Recma in March 2022, Madison Media Ranks No. 1 in Vitality – (Vitality is based on Comp pitches, new business wins and losses, and Momentum, new awards, industry share, agency seniors). At the recent DMA Asia Echo Awards, the Agency won the top Diamond Award and Brand of the Year for Asian Paints, in addition to winning 6 Golds, 5 Silver and 3 Bronze metals. The Agency also won for the 4th time, Prime Time’s TV Media Agency of the Year. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 200 awards since 2020. Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Gaana.com, and many others.

Madison Media Plus is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.

