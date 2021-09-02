Viacom18 appoints Aniket Joshi as Business Head for Colors Marathi

Viacom18, today, announced the appointment of Aniket Joshi as Business Head for Colors Marathi. He will be responsible for managing the channel’s overall business strategy and operations, and will be reporting to Ravish Kumar, Head - Regional Entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18.

Aniket comes with an experience of over 17 years and, in his previous role, led Sun Marathi as Business Head. He holds extensive experience in leading overall business, marketing, research and media planning with organisations like Zee Marathi and Mindshare.

Welcoming Aniket Joshi to Colors Marathi, Ravish Kumar, Head - Regional Entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18 said, “Marathi broadcast entertainment has been on an upward journey across the board - be it fiction, non-fiction and even films. We at Colors Marathi have been on an exhilarating journey so far, strengthening our position amongst audiences and advertisers. Aniket has a strong background in planning and strategy and we are glad to have him on board, as Colors Marathi moves on to the next phase of growth.”

Aniket Joshi, Business Head, Colors Marathi, said, “The Marathi television ecosystem is rapidly evolving to create a unique confluence of entertainment that caters to both urban and rural Maharashtra. Colors Marathi is one of the market leaders that has ably balanced the content expectations of its viewers with the outreach opportunities for advertisers. I look forward to dial up the footprint of the brand across both these target audiences.”

Aniket is an alumnus of IES Mumbai and his hobbies include Marathi theatre and literature, playing cricket and watching Hindi movies.

