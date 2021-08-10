Vedantu appoints Maninder Bali as Head of Brand Marketing

In his new role, Bali will further build the brand and bring alive the Vedantu experience at every touchpoint

Vedantu, LIVE online tutoring platform in India, today announced the appointment of Maninder Bali as Head of Brand Marketing. In his new role at Vedantu, Maninder will further build the brand and bring alive the Vedantu experience at every touchpoint. He will navigate the brand marketing playbook and drive impact at scale for Vedantu. Based in Bengaluru, Maninder will report to the company’s COO Arvind Singhal and further steer Vedantu’s marketing efforts towards becoming the most loved and student-centric brand in India.

An industry veteran of 16 years, Bali has worked at some of the most prominent advertising companies across India and Singapore, including Leo Burnett, Publicis Singapore, BBH, and Open Strategy and Design. Creating impactful and breakthrough brand ideas has always been his core focus.

Arvind Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Vedantu said, “Bali's versatile experience will enhance our student-centric approach and strengthen our relationships with our stakeholders, allowing us to deliver excellence across all platforms. I extend a warm welcome to Maninder, and I am delighted to work with him.”

Maninder Bali - Head of Brand Marketing, Vedantu said, "One rarely gets a chance to craft an entire brand out of a company's culture and belief system. This is an extremely opportune time for me to be a part of the Vedantu journey. I’m excited to create a brand that becomes a force multiplier for our mission and creates impact at scale.”

Bali has also authored and won multiple Cannes and Effie awards globally, apart from being selected as one of the editor’s best cases on WARC – Asian Prize of Strategy.

