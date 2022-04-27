Vavo Digital appoints Radhika Agrawal as their Co-Founder

Vavo Digital has announced the appointment of Radhika Agrawal has the Co-Founder. She will be heading the Talents Acquisition at Vavo Digital and aims at expanding the brand presence in the Indian and overseas market.

Radhika will spearhead the strategizing and execution of marketing projects in line with the brand’s vision of creating an inclusive growth ecosystem for influencers across the country and abroad. Her key responsibilities will include collaborations and talent acquisition for new projects and ensuring that the success metrics grows higher in comparison to the past. She aims at developing consumer-centric projects ideations and innovations, to help the brand grow manifolds.

Speaking on her appointment, Radhika said, “I connect with the brand ideology, its innovative marketing and expansion approach and hence it is a new journey that will embark an upward growth trajectory for both the brand and I.”

Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Marketing and Strategy from Warwick Business School and has also done a course in Strategic Management from London School of Economics, UK.

Excited about the joining of Radhika in the top management of the team, Neha Puri, Founder VAVO Digital said, “At VAVO Digital we focus on growing as a team and we look forward to having leaders who can bring innovative research based strategical approach to the team and help the team learn and grow. Radhika is an experienced and diversely talented professional who I am sure will pave a stronger future for both the team and the brand. We welcome her to the team and look forward to many more years of learning and growth together.”

