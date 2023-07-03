Varun P Sinha gets additional role as Head of Product Comms at Samsung
Sinha joined the company in 2016
Samsung has expanded the role of Varun P Sinha, naming him the head of product communications at Samsung India.
In his new position, Sinha will be responsible for overseeing public relations and communications efforts for all B2C products and services within the Mobile business and Consumer Electronics divisions.
Sinha joined Samsung in 2016. He has earlier worked with companies such as NDTV and The Indian Express.
BBH India wins creative duties of UniScholars
The business will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 10:51 AM | 2 min read
UniScholars has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India.
BBH India stood out by demonstrating sharp digital-first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creativity. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.
As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with the UniScholars team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad.
BBH India has grown into a creative powerhouse with offices in Mumbai and Gurugram and a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential.
The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.
Speaking on the win, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD - BBH India, said, “BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social & e-comm platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit. Super excited to bring to life our ‘Zag’ quotient while partnering UniScholars for future success.”
Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars added, “UniScholars was established in 2021 with a steadfast mission to mitigate any obstacle a student may face while pursuing their aspirations to study abroad. As a company, we have achieved several significant milestones, and we are now keen on enhancing our visibility among students who encounter such challenges. We are confident that BBH will be able to help us with creative excellence to connect with our audiences. In pursuit of this objective, our partnership with BBH is aimed at achieving our goals of reaching out to students across India through creativity.”
Infectious Advertising ropes in Subhash Kamath as leadership mentor
Kamath is an advertising veteran with 40 years of experience in the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has roped in Subhash Kamath as its leadership mentor. Subhash is an advertising veteran just shy of forty years of hands-on experience. In this time, he has worked with Ogilvy, Grey, Ambience Publicis, Bates and BBH.
“We at Infectious are delighted to have him on board as a Mentor. We look forward to his invaluable wisdom and experience to groom the Leadership team for the next growth burst. He also will have several interactive storytelling sessions to instil in our young talent the vision and rigour to excel,” said Nisha Singhania & Ramanuj Shastry, Founders of Infectious Advertising.
“Subhash has been a friend, philosopher and guide for both of us for a long time. When he mentioned that he was getting into mentoring we put our hands up immediately. His wisdom and insights will be invaluable to us as we prepare to launch into our next phase of growth. We are delighted that he has kindly agreed.” –concluded Nisha and Ramanuj.
“Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with great mentors, who helped better me with their wisdom and experience. I wish to follow in their footsteps and do my bit for the next generation of leaders. I’ve known Nisha and Ramanuj for many years now and they’ve built a fine agency. So, when they reached out to me, I instantly agreed to mentor them,” said Subhash Kamath.
Subhash has an industry-wide network because of his involvement with Goafest for The Advertising Club and has been on the ASCI board for the past 13 years, serving as its Chairman between 2020-2022.
Deepak Parekh to step down as HDFC Chairman
Sashi Jagadishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, will now take over from Parekh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh will be reportedly moving on from the company. In a letter to shareholders, Parekh said that he will be “hanging up his boots.”
This quitting comes in the wake of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank, which is expected to come into effect from July 1.
“While this will be my last communication to the shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased, and our legacy will be taken forward,” he said.
Parekh and his uncle HT Parekh guided the HDFC Group for over forty years. Sashi Jagadishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, will now take over from Parekh.
Gernot Döllner to take over as Chairman of AUDI AG Board
He will be replacing Markus Duesmann
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
Gernot Döllner will take over from Markus Duesmann as Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, effective September 1, 2023.
Audi’s Supervisory Board passed a corresponding resolution on June 29, 2023.
“I would like to thank Markus Duesmann for all the important work he has done during his tenure at Audi. He has brought great foresight and vision to planning and driving forward key strategic decisions, including, first and foremost, the electrification strategy. Audi will be able to build further on these cornerstones in the future,” said the Chairman of Audi’s Supervisory Board, Manfred Döss, adding: “At this point in time, Gernot Döllner is the right person to further strengthen the company’s product strategy and its position in key markets. Together with the entire Board of Management, he will add the next chapter to Audi’s successful strategy implementation.”
Peter Mosch, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG: “Markus Duesmann has steered Audi and its workforce through difficult times, characterized by the impact of both the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on supply chains and markets. We thank him for his dedication and support and wish him all the best in future endeavors. We warmly welcome Gernot Döllner as the new Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. Shaping Audi’s role as an independent brand with entrepreneurial autonomy within the framework of the VW Group will be of primary importance. The employee representatives look forward to working with Mr. Döllner and feel optimistic about the future of the company.”
Incoming Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history. I look forward to shaping the company’s future together with the entire team at Audi.”
L’oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer
Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 6:32 PM | 2 min read
L’Oréal India has appointed Saloni Shah as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO). In her new role, Saloni will be responsible for powering L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms and further strengthen the company’s future-ready digital capabilities.
Saloni joined L’Oréal in December 2013 as Media Manager for Consumer Products Division (CPD) and was elevated to Digital & Marketing Manager for Garnier, where she spent 3 years before taking on the role of Head – Digital Marketing for CPD in 2021. In 2022, she moved to the CDMO team taking charge of leading the Media Services Centre of Excellence with a focus on 4 key areas – O+O media, advocacy, audience design & partnerships for L’Oréal India.
Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, said, “Consumer expectations have shifted dramatically as they count on immersive and unique purchasing experiences, with direct access to brands. As the world’s #1 beauty-tech company, we must fulfill this need with our cutting-edge innovations and technology. With Saloni’s holistic experience across digital & media and close to a decade-long association with L’Oréal, I’m confident that she is best placed to further accelerate our digital transformation journey in India.”
On her appointment, Shah said, “India is the next big frontier for L’Oréal Groupe, with a steadfast focus on cutting-edge product innovation, consumer acquisition, and beauty tech. Today, the CDMO team delivers stellar O+O consumer experiences across all our channels and at the same time provides industry-first digital practices for higher business performance. I am excited to take on this responsibility and drive a strong growth story for L’Oréal India.”
Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand, who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities.
Kabeer Chaudhary elevated as Global CEO at M&C Saatchi Performance
Chaudhary has been with the company for the last 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Kabeer Chaudhary has been elevated as Global Chief Executive Officer at M&C Saatchi Performance.
He takes on from James Hilton who has been managing the role for the last 17 years.
Chaudhary has been with the company for the last 8 years.
Prior to this elevation, he was Managing Director APAC and based out of Singapore.
Balaji Telefilms’ Group CEO Abhishek Kumar quits
He joined the company in July 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Kumar has resigned as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Balaji Telefilms. Kumar is leaving the company due to personal reasons, Balaji Telefilms informed the BSE in a statement.
According to the company, the resignation came into effect from closing of business hours on June 15, 2023.
Kumar joined the company in July 2022, taking over from Nachiket Pantvaidya, who left the organisation in May that year.
Kumar comes with over 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in technology and media. Prior to Balaji, he served as COO and general partner at Jupiter Capital, a homegrown Private Equity Funds in India, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new Funds of the group.
Before Jupiter Capital, Kumar was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as Managing Partner and was also an Advisor & Partner to multiple family offices for technology & consumer investments.
Abhishek comes with a rich experience of 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in Technology & Media. He has been associated with renowned brands like Rainforest Ventures, Snapdeal, TV18 Broadcast Limited, and NDTV.
Kumar is the fourth CEO of the company to resign in five years. Before this, Sameer Nair, Sunil Lulla and Nachiket Pantvaidya have quit the post in quick succession.
