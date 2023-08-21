Varun Dhir gets new role at OMG India

Mint Editor-in-Chief Sruthijith KK has resigned. He announced the news in a letter to his team on Friday evening.

“My last day at work will likely be late September,” Sruthijith’s letter read. e4m has a copy of the letter.

“Sruthijith is likely to join Economic Times as Executive Editor,” highly placed sources told e4m.

Asked about his resignation and the next move, Sruthijith told e4m, “I have indeed stepped down as EiC of Mint after what has been a rewarding stint of about three years, as I informed my colleagues yesterday. I have no comments on what’s next for me.”

A seasoned business journalist, Sruthijith joined Mint in November 2020, his second stint at the business newspaper. He was part of Mint’s founding team when the paper was launched in 2007.

He started his career with DNA and was part of the launch team there as well.

Sruthijith was also at the helm of leading national and international publications like ET Magazine and the India editions of HuffPost and Quartz. He has also worked at Apple Inc as India App's Store Editor.