Unacademy appoints Navneet Sharma as Chief Business Officer - New Initiatives

Unacademy has announced the appointment of Navneet Sharma as its Chief Business Officer - New Initiatives. He will be responsible for formulating new avenues of growth for the digital and hybrid models for the Test Prep business.

Sharma comes with over 18 years of experience in Strategy, Sales & Marketing, and managing P&L. He has expertise in managing customer life cycle management, GTM programs, and new project launches. Joining the Unacademy team he will be charting the growth strategy, business plan, and sales development frameworks for the new avenues that the Test Prep business is exploring, in order to achieve the larger vision and goals of the brand.

On the appointment, Vivek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Unacademy said, “At Unacademy we are expanding the value offerings to achieve the next level of growth for our EdTech offerings. Following the plan to achieve our goals, we are focusing on strengthening the team with exceptional minds. We are thrilled to have Navneet as a member of our core team, his extensive experience and knowledge will be invaluable in assisting us in accomplishing our ambition”.

Before Unacademy, Sharma was associated with Airtel as Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat. There he was responsible for increasing revenue and market share. He optimally manages operations like Sales, Networks, and Marketing with a strong intent to achieve the best result. Navneet is a chemical engineer and did his MBA in marketing and finance from SCMHRD, Pune.

Focusing extensively on the offline growth strategy, the company has recently appointed Sunil Baby as its Chief Business Officer - Offline

