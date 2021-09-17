Umang Puri rejoins FoxyMoron as Creative Director, North

Digital agency FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network), has appointed Umang Puri as Creative Director, North. In this role, he will be leading the creative operations for the agency’s North clientele and work with agencies across the Zoo Media network. Umang will be reporting to Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director.

Umang has over 7 years of experience in digital advertising, having worked with marquee brands like Nissan, Datsun, Motorola, BoAt Lifestyle, Henkel, WeWork, Nestle, Dabur and various other brands in B2B, beauty and fashion amongst other sectors. Umang’s campaigns have won multiple awards on platforms like the Abby’s, WARC, Spike Asia and Effies. In 2019 he was also shortlisted as a ‘Young Spike’, at the Spike Asia Awards.

Umang rejoins FoxyMoron from Digitas India, where he served as a Creative Director, based out of their Delhi office. Prior to this, he was a Creative Manager at FoxyMoron in their Gurugram office.

Commenting on the appointment, Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director, FoxyMoron said, “Umang is an ideas guy who has a detailed approach to his work. It perfectly complements his in-depth knowledge of the digital world. The combination is vital to elevating creative output for FoxyMoron, which is a key area of focus when delivering innovative digital solutions to our clients. Umang will be a driving force behind our creative direction in the North and we are excited to have him on board.”

Speaking on the appointment, Umang said “With the launch of the Zoo Media network and its independent brand agencies, FoxyMoron is at the tipping point of a significant transformation. As I begin my second stint here, our focus is to navigate the agency into a bigger creative powerhouse by enabling and empowering young talent to become multi-faceted creators. I’m excited to be a part of this journey!”

