Times Internet CEO Gautam Sinha steps down

COO Puneet Gupt will become interim head

Updated: Mar 7, 2022 3:55 PM
Gautam Sinha, the CEO of Times Group's digital arm Times Internet, has decided to step down from his position. Times Internet COO Puneet Gupt will serve as the interim head of the company with effect from April 1.

"Gautam Sinha has stepped down as CEO while Puneet Gupt will be the interim head from 1st April," a source close to the development told exchange4media.

Sinha has been serving as the CEO of Times Internet since April 2016. He joined the company as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Technology Officer in June 2007.

Before Times Internet, Sinha was the Chief Operating Officer of CashEdge Inc, a company based out of New York and California working in payments and wealth management, where he worked since 2001 building and leading the company from startup to profitability.

Prior to CashEdge, he held senior management positions at Sevant, Aspect Communications, at the Neural Applications Corporation, and at the Ministry of Defense in India (DRDO).

Gupt has been the COO of the company since December 2018. He has been with the company since 2011.

exchange4media has reached out to Times Internet for an official confirmation, but is yet to get a response

