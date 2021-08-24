Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Gulshan Singh as Chief Strategy Officer

Mumbai-based Brand and Communications Consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions announced today its appointment of Gulshan Singh as Chief Strategy Officer. He will pair up with Paul Dueman, also Chief Strategy Officer, who was brought in a year back.



Speaking on this appointment, Joseph George (Joe), Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Tilt Brand Solutions said “Gulshan’s competencies, experience, and interest are just right for what is needed to lead Right Brained Planning at Tilt. With this appointment, Tilt Brand Solutions will be the first-ever Brand and Communications Consultancy in the country that will have a 2 CSO structure - a tangible demonstration of our belief in Full Brained Thinking and the equal importance and criticality of both Left and Right Brained Planning at Tilt. Am sure Paul and he will enjoy their tango” .



Gulshan has almost 20 years of prior work experience across JWT, Publicis, Lowe Lintas, TNS, and IMRB and on clients like Britannia, General Motors, GSK, Mahindra & Mahindra, MakeMyTrip, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, Nivea, P&G, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He has won Effies on almost all the clients he has worked on, especially so on Britannia, Tata Tea, and Tanishq. Gulshan assumed this role on August 23rd; he and Paul will both be reporting to Joe.

Added Paul Dueman, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions “Gulshan’s appointment reflects our belief and our conviction in how we want to drive the Strategy function at Tilt. While this journey with him will now become a lot more interesting and a lot more enriching personally for me, our brands and clients of course are the ones who will benefit the most from this appointment.”



Concludes Gulshan Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions “I have been following with admiration and interest, the way Tilt has gone about building itself the last 3 years, and I can’t be happier with this opportunity. The desire and insistence to get the strategy right at Tilt are palpable across functions and levels, and that is so motivating and spurring for me as a career planner. I am excitedly looking forward to partner and leverage Paul and his expert team of data analysts and solutionists to jointly deliver superior brand and communication solutions”

