Tilaknagar Industries appoints Ahmed Rahimtoola as Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to this, Rahimtoola was Head of Marketing at Allied Blenders and Distillers for nearly 15 years

Tilaknagar Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Ahmed Rahimtoola as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

With over 25 years of relevant work experience, Rahimtoola will be responsible for leading the entire marketing function at TI, which is known for manufacturing Mansion House.

Speaking on the appointment, Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director, TI said, “As a leading player in the brandy category, TI is committed to introducing and offering innovative consumer products in order to bring the segment into limelight. We are confident that Ahmed’s extensive industry experience and expertise will help us achieve this ambition.”

On his appointment, Ahmed said, “Brandy is the second largest category in IMFL and has been dormant over the years, which has resulted in losing some ground to whisky which is the largest category by far. The opportunity is to revitalise the brandy category with Mansion House taking the lead.”

Prior to joining Tilaknagar Industries, Rahimtoola was the Head of Marketing and subsequently Customer Marketing and Key Accounts at Allied Blenders and Distillers where he spent almost 15 years. He has also worked with renowned companies that include Reliance ADAG and United Breweries where he was responsible for corporate branding, brand and marketing initiatives.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)