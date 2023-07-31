The Sleep Company appoints Ripal Chopda as CMO

The Sleep Company has appointed Ripal Chopda as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Chopda has over 13 years of industry expertise and spearhead category expansion and identify key marketing opportunities for brand building.

He will also take charge of driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and enhancing consumer engagement to propel the company's marketing vision.

Commenting on his appointment, Chopda expressed his enthusiasm and said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of The Sleep Company because it is a pioneering brand that is leading the way when it comes to disrupting the comfort tech industry in India. The brand's cutting-edge innovations and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity truly distinguish it from the rest. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the exceptionally talented team to fortify the brand's already accelerated growth trajectory and deliver unparalleled value to our esteemed customers. Together, we aim to build a stronger brand connect and position The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands, with a robust omnichannel model, cementing its prominence in the industry.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Ripal Chopda as our Chief Marketing Officer," exclaimed Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "His extensive experience and proven ability to drive business growth will play a pivotal role in propelling The Sleep Company's marketing efforts to new heights. As we expand our presence across India and the globe, and, most importantly, grow our product range, we are confident that Ripal's leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the brand's future. Together, we aim to scale up our business and continue to deliver innovative sleep and sitting solutions to our valued customers."

