The Q appoints Sujata Samant as Head of Marketing

Hindi General Entertainment channel The Q continues to strengthen its leadership team as it sets out to achieve new milestones. In the latest development, The Q now announces the appointment of Sujata Samant as Head of Marketing. In her role as Head of Marketing, Sujata will be responsible for driving The Q’s marketing and communications strategies spanning strategic partnerships, branding, marketing campaigns, and corporate communications.

Sujata brings to The Q 14 years of industry experience and knowledge. A content marketing and brand champion, Sujata has been instrumental in building media and entertainment brands such as Zee TV, Zee Cinema, and MOVIES NOW. Prior to joining The Q, Sujata was associated with Zee TV. A known expert, Sujata is recognized to consistently deliver innovative and breakthrough communication campaigns in her past roles.

Speaking on the appointment of Sujata Samant, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, The Q said, “We are delighted and welcome Sujata on board to The Q. Sujata has had a fantastic track record and I am confident that her experience in building entertainment brands with a constant rigor for innovation will lead our business to further heights and set new benchmarks in the Hindi television space. We look forward to closely working with Sujata as she drives innovative marketing strategies for The Q.”

Talking about her new role at The Q as Head of Marketing, Sujata Samant said, “I am extremely thrilled to be part of The Q and embark on this new journey. Owing to its differentiated content offering, The Q has already witnessed incredible growth within a short span of time. Although a young channel, The Q currently enjoys a strong position in its category unlike any other. I look forward to working with the team as we lean towards breaking new ground.”

Sujata Samant will report to Krishna Menon, COO, The Q. Her appointment is with immediate effect.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 850 programs, the channel has reached an audience of over 712 million via over 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, d2h, Hathway, DEN Networks and Siti Networks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

