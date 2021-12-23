Sujay Ray roped in as Digital Marketing Head of L'Oréal

Sujay Ray has been recently appointed as the Head of Digital Marketing by cosmetic company- L'Oréal. Ray joins the beauty company after working with Mindshare for more than 3 years as Category Lead-Deodorant & Oral (Team Unilever). With 15 years of professional experience, Ray holds strong expertise in digital marketing, brand & media strategy, and e-commerce.

He has worked across industries including FMCG, Media, and Telecom and has scaled businesses and managed P&L. "As a manager, I possess the requisite leadership skills to manage and work in large matrix structure teams across multiple regions", Ray's LinkedIn profile states.

Earlier, Ray has held several top positions including Head connections - media & digital at ABInBev, head–digital marketing & CRM - Star Sports at Star India, brand manager - Airtel Money & Airtel Digital TV at Bharti Airtel and product & marketing Manager at Times Internet.

In November this year, L’Oreal India had appointed Krishna Vilasini Bharadwaj as its Director – Corporate Affairs & Enagagement. She was formerly associated with Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. where she worked for 5 years.